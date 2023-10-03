The Official Secrets Act court issued notices for October 4 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case on Monday.

The development came as the court of Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain officially began hearing the case following the submission of the Federal Investigation Agency’s challan, naming the two PTI leaders as accused.

Earlier last week, the FIA claimed that former prime minister Imran had violated the Official Secrets Act, 1923 by unlawfully keeping a diplomatic cypher in his possession, and therefore deserves to be punished under the law.

In its charge-sheet, submitted to a special court two days ago, the agency also accused Qureshi of facilitating Imran while also mentioning his March 27, 2022 speech at a public rally in Islamabad.

Declaring both of them guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act, the FIA requested the special court judge to try the top PTI leaders and punish them.