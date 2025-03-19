Impact of climate change on vulnerable communities

CLIMATE change is not just an environmental issue but a global crisis, disproportionately affecting the world’s most vulnerable communities.

While pollution, extreme weather and rising temperatures impact everyone, impoverished populations in developing nations suffer the most.

These communities, often lacking infrastructure and economic resilience, face disruptions in livelihoods, food security, health and overall well-being.

Coastal areas and small island nations are at particular risk due to rising sea levels caused by ocean expansion and glacier melting.

Countries like Bangladesh and the Maldives may experience submergence, leading to mass migration.

Climate refugees struggle to find housing, employment and legal status in new locations.

The frequency and severity of natural disasters—such as hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires—have increased due to climate change.

Vulnerable populations in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are often the least prepared to cope with these disasters.

In Pakistan, the 2022 floods demonstrated the extent of climate change’s impact.

The Energy Minister highlighted the need for a transition to renewable energy and emphasized that climate resilience must be a national priority.

Despite contributing less than 1% of global carbon emissions, Pakistan ranks among the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The agricultural sector is hit hard, with rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and prolonged droughts decreasing crop yields.

Smallholder farmers in Latin America, Asia, and Africa face difficulty sustaining their livelihoods, contributing to food shortages and rising prices, which aggravate poverty.

In Pakistan, shifting monsoon patterns and prolonged droughts have significantly affected wheat and rice production.

Dr.Farah Khan of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council warns that without climate-adaptive agricultural techniques, food security will continue to decline, threatening millions of livelihoods.

Water scarcity, worsened by climate change, is also a growing concern.

Melting glaciers and reduced rainfall are depleting freshwater sources.

Dr.Faisal Malik from the National Water Research Institute warns that Pakistan faces a water crisis due to rapidly retreating glaciers, with potential severe shortages in the coming decades.

The health effects of climate change are especially acute in underdeveloped nations.

Rising temperatures and humidity create ideal conditions for diseases like dengue and malaria.

Air pollution, along with wildfires, worsens respiratory problems, particularly in vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

Heatwaves, particularly in South Asia, have caused thousands of deaths, especially among the elderly and outdoor workers.

Food insecurity leads to malnutrition, weakening immune systems and increasing susceptibility to illness.

Education is also impacted, as families affected by climate-induced migration struggle to provide stable schooling for their children, impeding long-term development.

Adaptation to climate change requires government assistance, technology, and financial resources.

While wealthy countries have invested in early warning systems and resilient infrastructure, developing nations often lack these resources.

International aid, pledged under the Paris Agreement, remains insufficient.

Wealthier countries committed to donating $100 billion annually to help developing nations adapt, but funding has fallen short, leaving vulnerable communities without adequate support.

Wealthier nations have a responsibility to assist developing countries in adapting to climate change.

The creation of a loss and damage fund at COP27 is a step in the right direction.

Governments must also focus on protecting ecosystems, promoting renewable energy, reducing deforestation, and supporting local farmers in adopting sustainable practices.

—The writer occasionally contributes to the national press, based in Lahore.