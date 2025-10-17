Immaculate leadership amid geopolitical turmoil

A new normal, new response mechanism, and renewed leadership resolve have been established to mitigate emerging risks on two fronts for Pakistan.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has emerged as a dynamic and immaculate leader, addressing challenges in politics, geopolitics, and the economy through coordinated efforts and consultative mechanisms. The warlord mentality of various Taliban factions now plays out as a proxy war against Pakistan on behalf of India. The recent visit of Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his meetings with Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Ajit Doval clearly signal that an anti-Islamabad alliance is in the making.

The Taliban acted blindly and attacked on Pakistan through different points and armed forces of Pakistan and Air Force accordingly responded in a befitting manner and destroyed many terrorist centres and sanctuaries working against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. It seems that for Pakistan’s military, the recent border clashes are not merely a border management issue but a reflection of Afghanistan’s unwillingness to curb cross-border militancy. Islamabad has been blaming Kabul for allowing sanctuary for the TTP as well as other groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), MB and ISIL (ISIS) affiliate in Khorasan Province or ISKP.

TTP attacks have increased sharply since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and numbers highlight the increasing trend. The TTP engaged in at least 600 attacks against or clashes with security forces in the past year alone. Its activity in 2025 so far already exceeds that seen in all of 2024 which is alarming. Interestingly, regional powers, including China, Iran and Russia, have repeatedly urged the Taliban regime to eliminate the TTP and other armed groups allegedly operating from Afghanistan. That call was renewed at the Moscow Format Consultations in early October, which was also attended by Muttaqi, the foreign minister in the Taliban government.

On Afghanistan’s request, Pakistan agreed to a temporary ceasefire after deadly cross-border clashes that threatened to escalate into a wider conflict. There seems to be a method in the ongoing madness of the Taliban and the disturbing surge in domestic terrorism. Despite misleading social media propaganda, Pakistan’s armed forces performed a remarkable job defending the country, its national interests and its people. Unfortunately, the western borders remain tense while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) launched a violent march toward Islamabad under the pretext of showing solidarity with Gaza and Palestine, an issue that has now been largely settled with hopes for lasting peace. Meanwhile, the guerrilla war tactics of the TTP and its local supporters have continued to destabilize Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The recent press briefing of DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed the alliance of corrupt politicians, criminals and smugglers providing safe havens to terrorists—an alarming situation that must be handled with iron hands.

It is a good omen that the incumbent civil and military leadership have achieved desired goals and started a phase in our foreign policy and economic cooperation with USA, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Malaysia broadening our strategic options of regional resolve and global outreach. However, it would be appropriate if foreign ministry and other important organs of the state should convey and consult with all these emerging geopolitical and geostrategic trends with our iron-clad brother China.

Remarkably, Pakistan’s defence capability during May 2025 war against India has started new regional equilibrium and global recognition. Indian diplomacy struggled badly in many capitals of the world raising certain doubts about its own human rights violations and widening communal and ethnic divide in India. In summary, it seems that the economic crisis has been successfully averted and Pakistan is on the right path of stability and sustainability. However, political stability and national unity should also be further strengthened beyond political affiliation and personal agenda by ignoring personal vendetta against any political opponent. Pakistan’s politicians should avoid any misadventures because of their chronic lust of power, indecent/violent role of religious parties and rough elements of society causing destabilization and the government disruption in policies. There is an urgent need to disclose and diagnose the socio-ethnic DNAs of the terrorism along with dismantling politicians-criminal’s alliance in the country to marginalize and eliminate terrorism menace from our soil.

Indian and Afghanistan have joined hands in trying to weaken Pakistan by further sponsoring and patronizing TTP, MB, FS and ISIS. Both countries have provided safe havens, funding, arming and training to these banned militant outfits in Balochistan and KPK. Furthermore, it is imminent that India may start another round of war against Pakistan during November or December 2025 and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigning his army a new task to inflict some territorial damage on Pakistan is a wake-up call. It is also an open secret that the latest deadly clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces were triggered by the plain refusal of the Taliban to expel TTP elements responsible for carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians as well as personnel of law enforcing agencies.

All pending issues of deferred payments of the Chinese IPPs, safety & security of Chinese & CPEC Projects, speculative issues of Pasni port, rare earth minerals and exploring of forming Pak-Saudi Economic Corridor must be shared and discussed with Beijing. Burning issues of Pansi Port, rare earth minerals and formation of Pak-Saudi Economic Corridor must be discussed with Beijing. China remained one of the biggest investors and contributors to our sinking economy, facilitator of defense capacities and die hard supporter of our national cause at international stage since long. Thus increasing but sponsored media campaigns against China and CPEC should be discouraged.

—The writer is President, the Centre for Knowledge and Public Policy, Regional Expert: China, CPEC, BRI & World Affairs.

[email protected]