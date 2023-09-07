In a significant development, the International Monetary Fund has given the green light to a relief plan of Rs 15 billion which aimed to give financial relief to electricity consumers in Pakistan.

Sources close to the matter revealed that the Federal Board of Revenue played a pivotal role in securing this relief from the IMF, adding that the FBR has exceeded expectations by collecting an impressive amount of Rs 20 billion in excess taxes.

The IMF’s decision to grant the relief of Rs15 billion – aimed at relieving the financial burden on electricity consumers – is a testament to the commendable performance of the FBR.