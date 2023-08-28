Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, known for his reliability as a middle-order batter in T20s, showcased a remarkable performance in the 11th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs on Sunday.

Representing the Tallawahs, Imad took the crease in a dire situation, as his team stumbled to only at 13-4 within just 4.2 overs. At this point, the left-handed batter emerged as a beacon of hope for the struggling Jamaican side.

The left-handed batter demonstrated his batting expertise by stitching an impressive 63 runs off only 36 balls, helping his team reach a huge 211-run target. His innings included three fours and five sixes.

Tallawahs were in a stumbling position at 36-5 when Imad, along with Fabian Allen, made a resilient 97-run partnership.

Imad departed after scoring 63 runs, leaving Tallawahs at 133-6. Allen, who had added 47 runs off 25 balls with impressive six sixes, also fell shortly after Imad’s exit. As wickets continued to tumble for the Tallawahs, their innings concluded at 176 runs, falling short by 34 runs to reach the target.

Imad’s multifaceted skills were not limited to batting; he also made a substantial impact with the ball during the first innings. His three-over spell conceded only 26 runs with eight dot balls.

Imad’s teammate, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, also bagged three wickets for 33 runs, including Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, and Shimron Hetmyer.

It is worth noting that Imad Wasim, in his 37 matches so far in T20 format, proved himself both as a batsman and a bowler. With the bat, he scored 759 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 44.6 and a strike rate of 139. He is only the 10th player in T20 history to make 750+ runs and take 40+ wickets in a calendar year. On the bowling front, Imad’s tally of 47 wickets came at an average of 19.2 and an economy rate of 6.35.