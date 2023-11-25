The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that Indian troops are continuously subjecting the women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to violence.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC-AK Convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Secretary Information, Imtiyaz Wani in a joint statement in Islamabad, today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women expressed concern over the miserable plight of women in the occupied territory. They said Kashmiri women are bravely facing the Indian brutalities and playing an important role in the ongoing freedom movement.

The APHC-AJK leaders deplored that Indian troops are using molestation of the Kashmiri women as a weapon of war to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. They added that the Indian forces’ personnel had killed thousands of people extra-judicially or subjected them to custodial disappearance, which affected thousands of women, who are known as ‘half widows’.

The leaders deplored that India was indiscriminately using bullets and pellets in the territory and blinded many men and women. They said that India was using every brutal tactic to suppress the ongoing freedom movement but would fail in its nefarious designs and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till complete success.

They also condemned the arrest of the wife of illegally detained APHC leader, Sarjan Barkati, in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir by the Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA).

The APHC-AJK leaders urged world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities on the women in IIOJK. They also appealed to the United Nations to play its role in the just settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.—KMS