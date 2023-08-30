A hearing was held in Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari plea to provide the details of the cases registered against her on Wednesday.

The IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing concerning the disclosure of details pertaining to cases registered against Imaan Mazari. During the proceedings, it was ordered that the Interior Secretary, representing the government, would be responsible for compiling comprehensive reports of cases registered across the country against Imaan and submit these reports to the court by tomorrow. The presiding judge directed the Interior Secretary to take all necessary measures to guarantee that Imaan remains free from any arrest.—INP