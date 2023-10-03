The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred the Islamabad police from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legal team member without the court’s permission.

The court heard the petition submitted by the PTI legal team member, SherAfzalMarwat who appeared before the court with his lawyer QaziAdil. During the proceedings, the court asked the police and others to submit a report regarding cases registered against Marwat. The court also asked the officials concerned to apprise if Marwat’s name is include in the Exit Control List (ECL).