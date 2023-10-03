Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan JemalBeker Abdula on Tuesday said entry of his country into BRICS would give a major boost to south-south cooperation and promote sustainable socio-economic development across the globe.

The ambassador emphasized on Ethiopia’s regional and international influence, immense natural resources and geostrategic importance during a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan Olyntho Vieira.

He said Ethiopia’s entry into BRICS would not only expand the group’s influence but also bolster its collective strength and institutional capabilities.

The ambassador stressed on Ethiopia’s modernized economy, citing reforms initiated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed in agriculture,agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, ICT, and tourism sectors.

He said collaboration within BRICS would promote economic integration, technology transfer, knowledge sharing, environmental sustainability,access to quality education and health facilities and infrastructural development of the group members.

Moreover, Ambassador JemalBeker underscored Ethiopia’s commitment to global peace and sustainable development, stressing on its strong belief in collaboration over competition.

He pointed out Ethiopia’s historical role as one of the founders of the League of Nations and the United Nations, emphasizing the nation’s dedication and commitment to ensuring justice, peace, and security on the world stage.