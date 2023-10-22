Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired a performance review meeting of the Tahaffuz markaz at the Central Police Office. DPO Sialkot, In-charge Protection Center, Victim Support Officers briefed about the performance of 07 months, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the staff of Tahaffuz markaz Sialkot and reviewed their performance.

In the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was briefed that since its establishment, Tahaffuz markaz Sialkot has provided help to 114 transgender and 132 special persons with physical and mental disabilities.32 drug addicts lying on different roads of the city were treated and rehabilitated, all these people are now living a normal life. Similarly, 08 transgender were given driving license and ration were distributed among several needy transgender.

Tahaffuz markaz provided blind sticks, special blind watches, spectacles and financial support to several blind people. Tahaffuz Markaz provided wheelchairs to 125 special persons, treated special children of police employees, A kidnapped Brazilian girl was handed over to the Brazilian Embassy. Tahaffuz Markaz provided many services including Character Certificate, General Police Verification, and vulnerable Registration to nearly 02 thousand people. Tahaffuz Markaz inked MOUs with 10 institutions and hospitals including Darul Aman, District Bar Association, Child Protection Bureau and Sundus Foundation etc. Under these MOUs, social security, help and assistance are being provided to the citizens who are suffering from difficulties.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the performance of Tahaffuz Markaz Sialkot for providing services to hundreds of citizens. He directed that the assistance to the poor, weak and the victims of social insecurity should be continued and social security should be provided to as many citizens as possible through the platform of Police Tahaffuz Markaz .