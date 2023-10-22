Punjab University office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) organized a seminar on ‘Machine Learning Fundamentals & its Application in Agriculture’ at the Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology’s seminar hall.

Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, Scientist at Biological Data Science Institute at Australian National University Dr Ali Zia, Deputy Director Dr AqilInam, Dr Khalid Mahmood and Dr Muhammad Irfan, faculty members and PhD scholars were present on the occasion.

Resource Person Dr Ali Zia delivered a detailed lecture about the topic explaining both fundamental and practical aspects of Machine Learning Fundamentals & its Application in Agriculture. Dr Shakil shared his vision about the need to organize the seminar, the importance of machine learning fundamentals & its application in agriculture and strongly urged the faculty to learn emerging technologies.

The lecture was followed by a question answer session from the participants.