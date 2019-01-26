IESCO power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 26 & 27 January 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 26 January 2019, 10:00am to 03:30pm, Bhall, Jarar Camp, Pind Jhatla, PAECHS, HPT-III, Jhatta Hatiyal, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Emmar, Islamabad Feed Mills feeders, 08:00am to 05:00pm, Paswal feeders, 06:00am to 06:00pm, Parliament House,Filtrarion Plant, Froutier House, Pak Sectt;1&2, Parliament Lodges, Aiwan-e-Sadar, PM House, Islamabad Club-1, CDA Flats, G-6, ISI, Orchard Scheme, Grand Hayat-1, Shakarparian, PTV, G-6/3 (P/Clinic), State Bank, Islamabad Club-I, Kohsar Mkt, NPCC-II, Melody Market, Sports Complex, Convention Center, Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, MC & BC,Pindorian, Meh. Shaheed, Scheme-II, Pak China, Rest House, Hospital feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Chakra, Radio Pakista-II (HPT), Officer Colony, I-16/4, I-14/3, Nogazi feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, USA-I,II& III, US Embassy feeders Fauji Cement Plant-II, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Consumer Grid Station feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Shamasabad feeders, 11:00am to 03:00pm, Malikwal, Pera Fathial, Jhatla feeders and surrounding areas will be affected Moreover 07:00am to 07:00pm, 132KV Dina Grid will be fed from Mangla Power House, Load Management will be required. On 27 January 2019, 08:00am to 05:00pm, Paswal feeders, 03:00pm to 06:00pm, Parliament House,Filtrarion Plant, Froutier House, Pak Sectt;1&2, Parliament Lodges, Awan-e-Sadar, PM House, Islamabad Club-1, Shakarparian, PTV, G-6/3 (P/Clinic), State Bank, Islamabad Club-I, Kohsar Mkt, NPCC-II, Melody Market, Sports Complex, Convention Center feeders, 06:00am to 06:00pm, Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, MC & BC,Pindorian, Meh. Shaheed, Scheme-II, Pak China, Rest House, Hospital, CDA Flats, G-6,ISI, Orchard Scheme, Grand Hayat-1 feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, VIP, Rawalpindi-III feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, POF-1&2, Altran Energy feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Fateh Pur, Khohar feeders, Moreover 07:00am to 07:00pm, 132KV Dina Grid will be fed from Mangla Power House, Load Management will be required. In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.

