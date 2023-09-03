The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is currently deliberating a potential change in the venue for the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup due the persistent heavy rainfall in Colombo, according to a report.

The participating teams have been informed about the unfavourable weather conditions in Sri Lanka’s capital. As a result, Pallekele and Dambulla are being considered as viable alternative locations.

While the first match in Colombo is scheduled for September 9, the ACC is expressing concern about the bleak weather forecasts.

With two more matches still to be played in Pakistan, the ACC is expected to make a final decision on the venue within the next 24-48 hours.

The ACC’s decision to organize the Asia Cup during the rainy season in Sri Lanka has drawn significant criticism.

Najam Sethi, the former chairman of the Paki-stan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, expressed his disappointment following the cancellation of the highly anticipated Pakistan-India match in the 2023 Asia Cup due to rain at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Sethi revealed that during his tenure, he strongly advocated for hosting the Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to avoid weather-related interruptions.

“How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable,” Sethi posted on social media platform X.

It’s worth noting that Sri Lanka became a co-host for the 2023 Asia Cup after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the event. As a compromise, a hybrid model suggested by Sethi was adopted, with four matches of the Asia Cup 2023 being played in Pakistan and the remaining matches in Sri Lanka. This decision has now come under fire due to the weather-related disruptions that have plagued the tournament in Sri Lanka.