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Gold price rises by Rs4,400 to Rs483,962 per tola in Pakistan

By Web Desk|Apr 30, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Gold price rises by Rs4,400 to Rs483,962 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The gold prices witnessed an increase across Pakistan on Thursday, reflecting a sharp upward trend in both local and international markets.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola rose by Rs4,400, taking it to Rs483,962 in the local market.

The association further stated that the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,772, reaching Rs414,919.
In the global market, gold also moved upward, with rates rising by $44 per ounce to $4,616.

The market experts say the increase in international bullion prices has directly influenced domestic rates in Pakistan, where gold continues to be considered a safe-haven investment amid economic uncertainty.

The traders noted that rising prices have slowed buying activity in local jewellery markets, as consumers remain cautious due to higher costs.

The analysts expect continued volatility in gold prices in the coming days, depending on global economic conditions and currency fluctuations.

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