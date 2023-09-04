Interim Minister for Education Rana Hussain while taking notice of an indecent viral video of an unregistered private schools principal, has directed to seal and take legal action against the incident in the school. The private school is located in Gulshan e Hadeed area of the city.

The Directorate of Private Institutions on the directives of the provincial minister, has written a letter to Deputy Commissioner Malir to seal the building of the unregistered private school until the matter is investigated.

The district administration has been directed to take legal action on the incident in the unregistered school.