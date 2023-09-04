Director Russian Centre of Science & Culture (Friendship House) R. M. Prokhrov has reiterated his continued commitment to Mind-Sports of Chess in arranging chess events and other facilities required to hold chess events. He recommitted the support of Grand Master / ex-world champion & trainer Anatoly Karpov for training Pakistan National Masters. He said this while inaugurating Engro Women Training Program here, said a statement on Monday. Mind Sports Association of Pakistan (MSAP) holding the program as part of women empowerment. Around 25 women training program including some students of Karachi.

CEO MSAP Tariq Rasheed Khan complimented Prokhrov for his support for this program and plans for arranging ex Russian chess star Anatoly Karpov for training Pakistan chess masters. Pakistans chess star Apparent Grand Master Mahmood Lodhi is chief instructor with FIDE Master Omer Khan and Muhammad Waqar – both qualified trainer and coaches.