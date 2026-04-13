How to download excise smart card free of cost? Complete Guide

LAHORE – The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department of Punjab is increasingly digitizing its services to make them more convenient and user-friendly for the public.

Among its key services is vehicle registration, which helps maintain transparency in vehicle ownership across the province.

The department issues official registration cards to vehicle owners, which must be carried while driving, as they may be requested by traffic or security authorities to verify the vehicle’s status.

In addition to providing physical registration cards, the department has introduced a digital option, allowing vehicle owners to download a virtual registration card.

This service is accessible through the official website of the Excise Department, offering a convenient, paperless alternative for citizens.

They can easily download it from the official website of the excise department.

Excise Smart Card Download Step-by-Step Guide

Firstly, you need to visit the official website of excise department: https://excise.punjab.gov.pk/

Go to Services Sections

Click the “E-registration Card” button in menu bar

You will land on a new page https://vrcentpunjab.com/card

Here you will enter vehicle registration number and chassis number before hitting the search button

After the completion of the verification, you will get the e-registration card

Note: The excise department charges no fee for allowing citizens to download the e-registration or smart card for their vehicles.