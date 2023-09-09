The imposition of new tax regulations has made high-end mobile phones, like Galaxy S10, costlier.

Pakistani has imposed massive taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and the duties vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation jacked up prices of mobile phones, following are PTA taxes for Samsung Galaxy S10 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax September 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10

Passport Rs52,960 ID Card Rs63,020

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Passport Rs53,450 ID Card Rs63,615

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)

Passport Rs73,710 ID Card Rs87,700

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)

Passport Rs73,710 ID Card Rs87,700

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Passport Rs30,450 ID Card Rs36,250

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan 2023

Rs 139,999