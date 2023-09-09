The imposition of new tax regulations has made high-end mobile phones, like Galaxy S10, costlier.
Pakistani has imposed massive taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and the duties vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
The heavy taxation jacked up prices of mobile phones, following are PTA taxes for Samsung Galaxy S10 in Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax September 2023
|Passport
|Rs52,960
|ID Card
|Rs63,020
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|Passport
|Rs53,450
|ID Card
|Rs63,615
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Passport
|Rs30,450
|ID Card
|Rs36,250
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan 2023
Rs 139,999