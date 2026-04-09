How to report lost of ID cards, passport via mobile app in Punjab?

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the “Punjab Police Pakistan App”, allowing citizens to report lost important documents from the comfort of their homes via mobile app.

The app enables the registration of missing ID cards, passports, driving licenses, and other essential papers without the need to visit a police station or service center.

Once a report is submitted through the app, the First Information Report (FIR) will also be delivered directly to the citizen’s home.

Speaking at the launch, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the initiative, emphasizing the government’s commitment to using modern technology to make public services more accessible and efficient.

She added that promoting innovation in Punjab remains a top government priority and highlighted that the app would save both time and resources for citizens.

The move is expected to streamline reporting processes while ensuring transparency and convenience for the public.

Where to Download Punjab Police Pakistan App

Punjab citizens can download the Punjab Police Pakistan App using this link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pk.pitb.gov.ppcma&hl=en