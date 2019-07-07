Hot weather with rain at scattered places

Islamabad

Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain-dust/thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) associated with strong gusty winds expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions during the period, said Pakistan Meteorological Department. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara divisions, and Kashmir during past 24 hours. Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab.—APP