Hot, humid weather with rain at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places of Kashmir, Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, while at isolated places in Sought Punjab, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours, however hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span.

Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Malakand divisions and Islamabad during the period. Seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while rain-thundershower at isolated places in Lahore and Malakand divisions. Weather remained hot and very humid in other parts of the country.—APP

