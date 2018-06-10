Hot, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad

Very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, however, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is likely at scattered places. Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Zhob divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir during this time span.

Moist currents are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country from Arabian Sea. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country, an official of met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at few places in Zhob and Hazara divisions.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration remained : Balochistan: Zhob 12mm, KP: Balakot 02mm. Maximum Temperatures recorded on Friday were: Turbat, Sibbi 50°C, Noorpurthal 48°C, Bahawalnagar, Jaccobabad 47°C.—APP