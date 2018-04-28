Hot, dry weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while, light rain-thunderstorm may occur at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature recorded on Saturday remained Jacobabad 47°C, Turbat, Rohri, Sukkur 46°C, Dadu, Sibbi 45°C, Hyderbad 43°C, Multan, Lahore 42°C.—APP