Hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of Pakistan

Islamabad: The weather will be hot and dry in most parts of the country on Friday. However, strong winds and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. On Saturday, the weather will be hot and dry in most parts of the country. A gradual rise in daytime temperatures across the country will also be recorded as per Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In the last 24 hours, it rained with strong winds and thundershowers at some places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South and Central Punjab and in some parts of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, some parts of the country reported hot and dry weather.

The highest level of rain was reported in KPK, with Dera Ismail Khan receiving 11 mm of rain.

However, the maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 43 degrees Celsius in Sibi 45, Dadu, Jakabad, Rohri, Mithi and Padaidan.

