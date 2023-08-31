Atlas Honda’s most selling bike Honda CD 70 remained the go-to choice of mostly lower-middle and salaries class customers, who are apparently satisfied with the basic features and still prefer Honda over Chinese competitors.

The Japanese auto giant dominates Pakistan’s bike market, selling more than the rest of the market combined. As people are looking to get some new features, Atlas Honda rolled out the latest Honda CD 70 2024 model with a brand new sticker as the bike now comes in a blue color option.

Honda CD 70 is still ruling Pakistani streets nearly after four decades as people prefer the two-wheeler due to its durability, reliable engine, easy maintenance, and parts availability. Furthermore, the Honda CD 70 remained at top when it came to resale.

Honda CD 70 2024

Much of the specifications of the Honda CD70 remain the same except for the fuel tank and side covers of the bike and there is no further increase in the price of the bike.

Honda CD 70 2024 Latest Price Pakistan

Models Price Honda CD 70 Rs157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream Rs 168,900

Honda CD 70 2024 is currently available at a price of Rs157,900, the company recently increased rates of all models including CD 70 amid the devaluation of local currency and surge in production cost.

Honda CD 70 2024 Specs

Honda CD 70 2024 Pictures

Honda CD 70 Fuel Average

Honda CD 70 offers an average of 50 to 60 kilometers per liter Honda CD 70 Colors

Honda CD 70 comes in Red, Black and Blue colors