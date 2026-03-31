Hina Tariq Isn’t Eyeing Films Yet Her Career Keeps Soaring

By: Mehr Jan

Television actress Hina Tariq has quickly become one of Pakistan’s most talked-about performers despite a relatively brief career in the industry. Since her debut, she has moved from supporting parts to central roles that test her range and emotional depth. Tariq’s breakthrough came with the emotionally charged drama Nafrat, where she played Saba, followed by strong turns in Maya Naaz and Bharam. Her portrayal of Assistant Commissioner Imaan in Naqaab earned widespread praise from audiences and critics alike, establishing her as an actor with both presence and nuance. “I want to take on characters that leave a positive impact,” Tariq said, stressing that fame without substance is not her goal. “I want roles that inspire, not just entertain.”

Television as True Home

Across the varied stories she’s chosen, from family drama and romance to socially relevant narratives, Tariq has gravitated toward portrayals of independent, resilient women. In Na Tum Jano Na Hum, she navigated complex family dynamics. Despite the global pull of cinema, Tariq remains committed to television as her primary creative platform. When asked about transitioning to film, she has always been candid: “I’m not really interested in doing films. If I ever get an opportunity to star in a film, I would stop doing dramas. I can’t do both. That’s just my point of view.” She explained that giving full justice to each medium requires singular focus, a philosophy she applies to her craft and career planning.

Balancing Life Beyond the Camera

For Tariq, the boundary between personal and professional life is deliberate rather than blurred. She made the difficult decision to relocate to Karachi full time to pursue acting. “It was a tough decision. It’s not easy to live without your family,” she said. Rooted in home life, Tariq still describes herself as a self-proclaimed “papa’s princess,” a tag that reflects both her bond with her family and the emotional stakes of pursuing a demanding career away from them. “I miss the home food,” she confessed, a line that resonated with many of her followers. Criticism has come with visibility, but she approaches it with calm and perspective. “I just focus on the craft. There will always be voices but the real work is done in front of the camera, not in the comments.”

Her social media channels also serve as a space for encouragement. In an inspirational post earlier this year, she reminded her fans: “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” Looking ahead, Tariq’s choices suggest a preference for depth over breadth, and connection over spectacle. Whether in intense character arcs or quiet moments of reflection, she has carved out a career that refuses to compromise on purpose or authenticity.