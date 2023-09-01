Diplomatic missions in Islamabad were urged on Friday to “brief and encourage their countries” to profit from Pakistan’s rich resources in a bid to attract foreign investment to the country, the Foreign Office said.

The development comes days after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the realisation of identified Special Investment Facilitation Council projects. A briefing session, convened by Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi, on the SIFC was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the resident diplomatic missions in Islamabad.

“The participating diplomatic missions were requested to brief and encourage their countries to profit from the promise of Pakistan being a resource-rich country.”

During the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness Dr Jehanzeb Khan made a “detailed presentation informing the diplomatic corps on the establishment and various aspects of the council”.