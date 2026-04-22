HBL PSL 2026: Kings make steady start after batting first against Zalmi

LAHORE – Karachi Kings posted a steady start after opting to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 32nd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (today).

At the time of reporting, Karachi Kings were 78 for 2 in 9.1 overs in the day-night fixture, having recovered after losing two early wickets.

After winning the toss, Karachi Kings elected to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers struck twice in the initial overs to put early pressure on the batting side, but Karachi managed to stabilise their innings and rebuild momentum.

The match remains evenly poised as Karachi Kings aim to post a competitive total, while Peshawar Zalmi look to tighten their grip in the middle overs.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), James Vince, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Aaron Hardie, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit Ali, Ali Raza

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Jason Roy, Salman Ali Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hassan Ali, Zahid Mehmood