Apple names John Ternus as new CEO, Tim Cook becomes executive chairman

WASHINGTON – Apple has announced a major leadership transition, naming senior hardware executive John Ternus as its next Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter for the company as it faces intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence era.

The company said that Ternus will officially take over as CEO on September 1, while current chief Tim Cook will shift into the role of executive chairman.

Apple Inc. said the change comes at a critical time as the firm works to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence and next-generation computing technologies, areas where it has been seen as trailing some competitors.

Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, is credited with overseeing one of the most successful corporate expansions in modern history, significantly increasing the company’s global valuation during his tenure. He joined Apple during its restructuring phase under co-founder Steve Jobs and later became central to building its highly efficient global supply chain.

Ternus, who has been with Apple since 2001, has played a key role in developing major product lines including Mac computers, iPads, and AirPods. Although he has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, Apple has increasingly positioned him as a senior face of its hardware division in recent years.

The 50-year-old executive is now set to lead the company at a time when the global technology industry is rapidly shifting toward AI-driven products and services.

One of his key challenges will be strengthening Apple’s artificial intelligence capabilities, particularly around its core devices such as the iPhone, which remains the company’s most important product.

Apple has faced criticism for falling behind rivals in the AI race, with companies like OpenAI and NVIDIA taking early leadership in generative AI technologies. To address this gap, Apple has pursued partnerships, including a collaboration with Alphabet’s Google to enhance its Siri voice assistant using Gemini technology.

Despite being an early entrant into voice-based AI with Siri, Apple has yet to deliver a widely adopted advanced AI system capable of performing complex, autonomous tasks at scale.

Analysts say Ternus will likely focus on building stronger in-house AI capabilities while reducing reliance on external technology partners.

During Cook’s tenure, Apple also expanded its global manufacturing network, with China playing a central role in its supply chain. While production has gradually diversified to countries such as India and Vietnam, the company still depends heavily on Chinese suppliers for key components.

Cook will continue to serve the company as executive chairman and remain involved in strategic and policy matters, according to Apple.

In a related move, Apple also announced changes in its hardware leadership structure. Johny Srouji has been named chief hardware officer, while certain hardware engineering responsibilities previously overseen by Ternus will now be managed by Tom Merieb.

The leadership reshuffle signals Apple’s intent to accelerate innovation in hardware and artificial intelligence as it navigates a highly competitive global technology landscape.