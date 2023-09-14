LAHORE – A team of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected supply of natural gas to a branch of the international fast-food chain in Lahore over meter tampering.

The company shared the development on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying a regional team raided an international fast-food chain in DHA’s Y Block after receiving a complaint of meter tampering.

The laboratory test also confirmed 100% tampering, it said, adding that the gas connection was immediately disconnected.

1/2 لاہور میں گیس چوری کے خلاف بڑی کارروائی، گیس چوری پر معروف غیر ملکی فوڈ چین کا گیس کنکشن منقطع

لاہور میں ڈیفنس Y بلاک مارکیٹ میں واقع معروف غیر ملکی فوڈ چین کی جانب سے گیس میٹر کے ساتھ چھیڑ چھاڑ کی اطلاع موصول ہونے پر فوڈ چین کا میٹر لیبارٹری ٹیسٹ کے لیے بھیجا گیا… pic.twitter.com/K0DfYXRHxw — SNGPL Official (@SNGPLofficial) September 12, 2023

A local media claimed that it was the branch of Hardee’s where the gas theft was found by the officials.

The development comes as the SNGPL has launched a crackdown on people involved in gas theft.