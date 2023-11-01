In October 2023, Haier Pakistan proudly presented the Defense Raya Professional Golf Tournament, a prestigious sporting event that brought golf enthusiasts and prominent figures together. The tournament took place from 26th to 29th October 2023, at the Defense Raya Golf and Country Club. Brig. Yasir graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding to the event’s significance.

The tournament saw an impressive turnout of participants, including Lahore General Officers, DHA Administrators, Punjab Bureaucrats, Journalists, and esteemed members of Defense Raya. Professional and amateur golfers from various regions of Pakistan joined in the competition, making it a vibrant display of sporting talent.

Haier’s commitment to promoting sports in the country and creating an enduring link with individuals of all age groups. Haier reaching out to an audience of golf and sports enthusiasts. By engaging with both players and spectators, this tournament created an ideal setting for Haier to promote its products and services, effectively connecting with its target market while establishing a lasting presence in the prestigious locale of Defense Lahore.

Haier Pakistan aims to sponsor such events with continuity, to develop a sense of trustworthiness for our business while getting customers engaged with our products & services.