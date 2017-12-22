Hafeez Jalandhari remembered

Renowned poet, scholar and writer of national anthem, Abu Al-Asr Hafeez Jalandhari was remembered on his 35th death anniversary, which was observed on Thursday.

Jalandhari was born in Jalandhar in undivided Punjab, on January 14, 1900. After independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Lahore.

Hafeez Jalandhari wrote in 1952 the national anthem. He actively participated in Pakistan Movement and used his writings to propagate the cause of Pakistan. Jalandhari wrote many national songs during the Indo-Pakistani war in 1965.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Jalandhari was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the the Government of Pakistan.

In early 1948, he joined the forces for the freedom of Kashmir and got wounded. Jalandhari also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, “Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir”. Among others Nagma-e-Zar, Charag-e-Sehr, Sozo-Saaz, Shahnama and Chioonti Nama are his famous poems.

Jalandhari passed away on Dec 21, 1982 at the age of 82 years and was buried on Minar-e-Pakistan premises.—APP

