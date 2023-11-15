Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan says government is taking steps to improve the health and education sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chairing a meeting of Departmental Heads in Skardu, the Chief Minister said a nursing college will be established soon to overcome the shortage of general nurses in Gilgit-Baltistan. He also said special strategy is being made to overcome the shortage of teachers in schools and two high schools in Skardu will be given higher secondary status soon.

Few days earlier, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan has laid stone foundation of Shagharthang Power Project in Skardu. On the occasion Chief Minister said that after the completion of this project power shortages will be end in the region especially in District Skardu. Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting of Gilgit Baltistan was held with Chief Minister Haji Gulber khan in the chair at Skardu.—Our Correspondent