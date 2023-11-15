Chairman and CEO of Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Zahid Malik called on Ambassador of Indonesia, Mr Adam M Tugio at the Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad. They discussed the current bilateral ties in trade and investment between Indonesia and Pakistan and explored the scope of further strengthening these relations.—PO photo by Sh Arif

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Ambassador of Indonesia Adam M Tugio has expressed his desire to further cement the already strong trade and investment ties between Indonesia and Pakistan and highlighted a number of measures taken by the Indonesian embassy in this regard. Some of these are such as quick visa facilitation, incentives for the Pakistani businessmen interested in investment in Indonesia and vice versa and the increase in the number of education scholarships for the Pakistani students, he said.

Ambassador Tugio expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman and CEO of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik who called on him at the embassy in Islamabad. While welcoming Mr Faisal Zahid Malik at the embassy, Ambassador Tugio said Pakistan was currently the third biggest importer of palm oil from Indonesia after China and India.

Likewise, he said Pakistan is the recipient of the highest number of Indonesia’s academic scholarships in various categories. The Indonesian Ambassador, who is concluding his diplomatic year term later this month, held his stay in Pakistan very fruitful and termed the people of Pakistan very friendly and hospitable. Wherever I go, I shall continue to cherish the golden memories of Pakistan along with me, he said.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik said Pakistan highly valued decades of close and strong bond of friendship with Indonesia. While wishing Ambassador Tugio and his wife a wonderful time ahead he said during his tenure as the ambassador, the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Pakistan were further strengthened. One example is the bilateral trade that was US$1.5 billion when he arrived but it has now jumped to US$4.5 billion.

Ambassador Tugio while highlighting the trade and tourism potential between Indonesia and Pakistan called for exploring new linkages and hoped these relations would get further impetus with the launch of direct flights between Indonesia and Pakistan very soon.

About the international scenario, Ambassador Tugio said Indonesia, like Pakistan, condemned the Israeli forces’ oppressive measures and brutalities in the occupied territories of Palestine and demanded immediate ceasefire. It is a pity and highly condemnable that the Israeli forces continue to drop bombs on the hospitals and the United Nations and other international forums should play their role to immediately stop this massacre.

Faisal Zahid Malik also shared his concerns and called for an immediate halt to the bloodshed by the Israeli forces in the Palestinian areas. Commending the ambassador’s proactive approach, he referred to his being instrumental in introducing the Indonesian art, artifact, Batik (the world-renowned Indonesian technique of wax-dying), the Indonesia cuisine, etc. You are leaving behind a legacy of stronger bilateral relations and we compliment you for that, he said. Ambassador Tugio was all praise for Pakistan Observer and called it a friend of Indonesia. “Pakistan Observer has always highlighted various activities organized by the Indonesian embassy and my team and I are grateful to you for that,” he said.