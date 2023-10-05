Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A legislative body of upper house of parliament on Wednesday was informed that the government was formulating a policy to regulate International Non-Governmental Organizations through an act of parliament.

Despite the independent nature of work of INGOs, the step was taken to ensure the smooth working of foreign funded INGOs in conformity of local law and procedures. These discussions were made during Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, which held today at parliament house while Senator Faisal SaleemRehman was on chair.

The committee was clarified that funding details are shared by INGOs with EAD. A list of INGOs, along with their preferred thematic areas, was shared with the committee. The committee chair directed the sharing of the draft ACT with the committee for information and necessary input, emphasizing the need to ensure security and alignment of INGOs’ priority areas with local needs.The committee also sought district-wise details of INGOs working in Pakistan and progress reports on their projects.

The committee meeting commenced with a comprehensive briefing from the Ministry of Interior, Economic Affairs Division and Ministry of Foreign Affairs on foreign-funded International Non-Governmental Organizations operating in Pakistan, encompassing thematic areas and geographical coverage. Ministry officials briefed that “INGO Policy, 2015” was introduced to oversee the operations of International Non-Governmental Organizations in Pakistan.