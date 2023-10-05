Pakistan People’s Party has decided to hold a power show on October 18 (Karsaz massacre) which will be addressed by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari via video link.

The former foreign minister’s speech would be broadcast live across the country. In this connection, the party has directed representatives to finalise arrangements to show a live broadcast of chairman’s address in all divisional headquarters.

Furthermore, it has been directed to all ticket holders, allied wings, local organisations and workers to ensure their presence for the October 18 public rallies.