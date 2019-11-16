Govt, Opposition agree to improve NA atmosphere No-trust motion against Suri withdrawn as govt takes back 11 ordinances

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Assembly was full of surprises on Friday as the opposition agreed to withdraw a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri while the government agreed to hold a debate on the ordinances that were previously bulldozed through the parliament.

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif — who had Thursday accused the government of “playing with Nawaz Sharif’s life” — said today that the opposition will withdraw the no-confidence motion that was submitted by the opposition against Suri last week. The motion was submitted after Suri refused to listen to opposition parties’ protest as the government passed 11 ordinances without holding a debate.

Asif, while speaking in the assembly today, said that it had been agreed that the controversial bills will be withdrawn and sent back to parliamentary committees. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said that the bills that were passed and ordinances tabled in the assembly on November 7 will be presented in the parliament again for debate and a consensus will be developed. He added that a debate will be held on the controversial ordinance, which dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and paved the way for the establishment of Pakistan Medial Commission.

Swati told the House that the government and opposition had agreed that Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019, Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019, Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019, Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Ordinance, 2019, will be withdrawn and passed on the day of withdrawal.