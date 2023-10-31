The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted one month to federal government to submit its reply in audio leaks case. Justice Babar Sattar was hearing a petition of former CJP’s son Najam us Saqib pertaining to audio leaks.

Earlier, Attorney General Mansoor Usman in his arguments said that in his view a parliamentary committee won’t have initiated proceedings against Najam us Saqib. “An audio tape of a private person was not related to the National Assembly,” top state lawyer said. “A parliamentary body could not notice in the manner,” AG further said.

He asked the court to dismiss the petition as court petitions have become infructuous after dissolution of the assembly. “If the electronic surveillance is allowed? Who could do it,” Justice Babar Sattar questioned. “PTA says it didn’t allow anyone,” the bench observed. “The question is, how electronic surveillance is being done and who is doing it,” Justice Sattar asked. “If somebody has been allowed it, then who allowed to whom,” the bench posed question. “This is not on record that a government agency has recorded it,” AG replied.