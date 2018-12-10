Finance Minister Asad Umar was quoted as saying that the country’s economic crisis has been successfully overcome with the help of some friendly countries and now all fundamental economic indicators are improving in right direction. Besides this, he said the financial gap for the current financial year has been plugged and the fruits of government’s vibrant economic policies would soon be visible. His statement cannot be doubted because he has the overall responsibility of financial matters.

Now we hope that our problems of unemployment will get finished, because economic power is increasing as more industries would be set up in the country which will provide more and more job opportunities to the unemployed Pakistanis. It is a strong vision for Pakistan. I appreciate the PTI government which has put the country on the right path and especially Asad Umar for his role.

AM BALOCH

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp