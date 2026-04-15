Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Price of 24, 22 & 18 Karat – 15 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs499,962 per tola (24-Karat) on Wednesday with experts predicting fluctuations in today’s trading session amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs429,636 as it recorded an increase of Rs3,943 in previous session on April 14, 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs499,962 Gold 10 Grams Rs429,636 Gold Per Ounce $4,776 Silver Per Tola Rs7,934

Gold is trading at $4,776 per ounce, showing a decline in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.

22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs461,813 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs440,825 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs377,850 per tola.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs8,260 per tola after witnessing an increase of Rs326 in previous sessions.

It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.

As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.