LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday surged to 2,784 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 2,390 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 7,433.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there would be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 11am on November 17, 2023.