KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 237,700 here on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 204,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 218,165
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 204,050
|PKR 187,044
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,405
|PKR 18,704
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.