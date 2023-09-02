KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 242,000 here on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 207,480 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 242,050
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,100
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,150
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 242,200
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 221,832
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 207,480
|PKR 190,189
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,748
|PKR 19,019
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.