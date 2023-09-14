COLOMBO – Pakistan is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a crucial Super Four stage match of Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo today (Thursday).

The match will start at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time and 3:00 Sri Lanka Time with both team eying place in final match against India.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the Super Four match against Sri Lanka with five changes in the team. These changes have been made as three players sustained injuries in match against India earlier this week.

Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been added to the team while Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha have been rested for the match.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams have two points each after playing two matches and winner of the today’s game will reach the final of the tournament.

The Met Office has predicted rain during the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Team green would fail to qualify for the final if the match is spoiled by the rain as ending in no result will give one point each to both teams.

