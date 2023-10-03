KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline, and it reached a one-month low, trading around Rs2lac in the local market on Tuesday.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows the price of 24-carat gold declined by Rs1,400 and settled at Rs201,100 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,190 and the new price stands at Rs172,410.

Last week, the prices of yellow metal soared but declined in recent days.

The yellow metal in the international market decreased by $0.70 to $1,825 per ounce on Tuesday.

Silver rates, on the other hand, remained unchanged in Pakistan and the price stands at Rs2,300 per tola.