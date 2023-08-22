KARACHI – As the country’s economic and political turmoil deepened, gold prices in Pakistan continued moving up in recent times and increased by thousands of rupees.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that the price of yellow metal soared by thousands of rupees in the last couple of days.

The price of gold (24 carats) of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs4,600, and the price settled at Rs234,500 while 10 grams of gold saw an increase of Rs3,944 and new price stands at Rs201,050.

Meanwhile, the price of yellow metal increased by $10 per ounce in the international market today and hovered at $1,901 per ounce.

Gold remained volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.