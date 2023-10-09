Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said it was not the mandate and responsibility of caretaker government to give date for general election in the country.

During an exclusive interview with a private television channel, the minister said Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) was an autonomous constitutional institution, and since the day, he took oath as minister, he was in constant contact with the ECP.

The minister said he had full faith and confidence in the capability and leadership of the ECP, and the elections would be held on the date announced by the Election Commission.

To a question he said that Pakistan People’s Party was one of the major political parties of the country. “We are going through the phase of election and during the environment of election, any party and its leadership had the freedom to give their stand on any important issue”, he maintained.

MurtazaSolangi said that media in Pakistan enjoyed freedom and the courts were also free, adding all registered political parties had equal opportunities.

The Election Commission of Pakistan and caretaker government would ensure equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming elections, he added.

The minister stated that there was no ban on PTI as a political party. Replying to a question, he said that the process of privatization was not initiated by caretaker government, previous parliament and its elected government decided to privatize various entities.—AFP