Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited Lahore where he met with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligur Rehman. They discussed the overall situation of the country including political, economic and law order and discussed enhancement of trade activities, inter provincial coordination and mutual relations between Punjab and KP. Matters related to commercialization of research sector of public sector universities and delivery of high education came under discussion. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that mutual cooperation for promotion of agriculture, education and industrial development would helpful in the country’s overall development. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has urged the youth of the country to focus on positives in society as negativity leads to despair.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said besides educating the youth, there is need to inculcate positive character traits in the youth. He said that in modern era, technology and collaboration are vital to success.