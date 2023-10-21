The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is set to provide scholarships to girls across South Punjab, with a focus on modern education, research, gender equality, and economic empowerment. T

his initiative was revealed during a meeting chaired by Vice ChancellorWomen University, Dr. Kalsoom Paracha and attended by USAID representative Sheraz, along with faculty members from various university departments. Dr. Kalsoom Paracha emphasized the pivotal role of the University in instilling confidence among women in the region. She highlighted the Universitys mission to empower women and acknowledged the achievements of local women in research activities. The University has adopted a contemporary curriculum to benefit its students and emphasized the importance of a student exchange program to broaden their horizons, she said. Additionally, discussions were held regarding the Consortium Conference scheduled for 2024.