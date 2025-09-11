GEIS Pakistan launched to revolutionize electrical infrastructure

Milestone for Pakistan’s industrial future

Pakistan witnessed a landmark development with the official launch of GEIS Pakistan (IMS Electric Pvt. Limited) at the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (S.I.T.E), Karachi.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by leading corporate executives, industrialists, government officials, and members of the business community, marking a new era for the country’s electrical and energy infrastructure sector.

GEIS Pakistan has recently been acquired by Findtech T&D Limited, a company established in 2018 as an OEM-1 panel builder of GE. Under the dynamic leadership and financial strength of the Elahi Group, Findtech expanded its portfolio by acquiring Libra Engineering in 2023, thereby broadening its offerings in transmission and distribution equipment such as LV/MV panels, dry-type transformers, and busways.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Danish Ghous, CEO of IMS Electric Pvt. Limited (GEIS Pakistan), said:“This launch not only opens an exciting new chapter for GEIS in Pakistan but also reinforces our commitment to driving industrial growth through innovation, quality, and sustainability. Our focus is to revive operations to full capacity and expand production, with a vision to position Pakistan as a leading exporter of busways and dry-type transformers, particularly to GCC and Levant markets.”